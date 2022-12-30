Investment Partners LTD. Has $294,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.38. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

