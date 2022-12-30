Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $117.79 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of FedEx worth $117,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx Announces Dividend

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.12. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.