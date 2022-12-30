Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

