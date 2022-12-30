JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

