Columbus Macro LLC Sells 354 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.