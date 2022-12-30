K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,984 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $288.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

