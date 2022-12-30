Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Visa by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

