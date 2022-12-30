Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

