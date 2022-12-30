Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 45,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $350,000. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Pfizer stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $288.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

