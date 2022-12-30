Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $288.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

