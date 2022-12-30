Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.25 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

