MKT Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

