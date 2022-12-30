Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 365.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 74.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

O stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

