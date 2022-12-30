Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $114,637,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.