Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,014 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Price Performance

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

