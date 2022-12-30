Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 161 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $265.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day moving average of $257.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

