First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

