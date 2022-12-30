Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Boosted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

