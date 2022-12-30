Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 138,044 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,044 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.25 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Further Reading

