Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,405 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.32 and a 200 day moving average of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.