Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

