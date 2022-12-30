Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases 1,276 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after acquiring an additional 740,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after acquiring an additional 445,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

