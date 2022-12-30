Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 4,283 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

