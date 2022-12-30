Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Invests $212,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $248.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

