Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.87 million. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

