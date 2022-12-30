New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.67 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

