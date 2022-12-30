Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $131,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $397,285. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE HMN opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.41. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

