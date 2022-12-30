Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Position Cut by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Stratus Properties worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stratus Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

In other news, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $732,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $19.60 on Friday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stratus Properties Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Stories

