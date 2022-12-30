Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $325.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $544.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.08.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

