Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Position Lowered by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,722 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $1,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OGN stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.82.
OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
