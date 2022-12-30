Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

