Islay Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arch Resources by 2,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $6,182,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $5,201,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $10.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

