Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stake Trimmed by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,464,000 after acquiring an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,891.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 323,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 190,527 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCUS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $506,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,313 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.