Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,566,000 after purchasing an additional 66,188 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,689,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,320,000 after purchasing an additional 367,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after buying an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE RRC opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

