Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 666 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,070.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,204,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $144.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average is $147.68. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $869.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $5.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 14%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.