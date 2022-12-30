Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,778 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,653,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 307,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

