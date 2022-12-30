Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 394.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE SJM opened at $158.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.91. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

