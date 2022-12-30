McDonald Partners LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOLF. Susquehanna began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $69.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $125.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

