Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,603,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $189.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $191.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

