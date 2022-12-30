McDonald Partners LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 101,363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 520,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after buying an additional 60,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

