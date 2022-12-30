Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after buying an additional 1,262,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,799,000 after purchasing an additional 525,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,089 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 203.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,639,000 after purchasing an additional 279,838 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $557.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $533.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $218.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

