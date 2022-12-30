Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 13.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 175,149 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $7,269,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Price Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.22. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.