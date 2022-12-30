iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IVW opened at $58.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

