Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lifted by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.33% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 95,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

SCHM stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $81.22.

