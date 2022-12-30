Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,393 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 13.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $57,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 61,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,530 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.