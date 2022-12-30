Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $358,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Southern were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

