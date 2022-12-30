Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 952 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $65.28.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

