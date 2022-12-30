Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $174.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

