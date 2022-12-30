Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 196 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

