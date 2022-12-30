Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of D stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.